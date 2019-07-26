Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 203 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV-B has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 160.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo stock traded down SEK 0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting SEK 146.80. 2,461,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 145.70. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.