Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$15.06 on Monday. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $312.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.50.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$374.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.48%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

