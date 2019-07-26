Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

