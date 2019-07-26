Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.