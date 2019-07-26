Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Waste Management also posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,098 shares of company stock worth $14,483,420. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

