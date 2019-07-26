Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after buying an additional 302,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,353,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

In related news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,555.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock worth $10,986,774. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

