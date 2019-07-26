Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,771,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $880,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TELUS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $485,148,000 after buying an additional 1,377,720 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after buying an additional 601,686 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,511,000 after buying an additional 242,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TELUS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,557,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,921,000 after buying an additional 106,373 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.06. 338,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4191 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s payout ratio is 78.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

