Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $765,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 71.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

BP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 319,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,838. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

