Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,230,000. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $175.81. 342,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,734,271. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

