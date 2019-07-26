Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 245 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.6% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 249,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,880. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

