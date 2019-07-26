Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 114,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,660,865.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,812,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,144,161.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,577,542 shares of company stock worth $30,896,641. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

