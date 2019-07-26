Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) versus Citigroup (NYSE:C) Head-To-Head Comparison

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.34 billion 3.51 $360.42 million $3.74 13.61 Citigroup $97.12 billion 1.70 $18.05 billion $6.65 10.74

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 27.99% 13.80% 1.37% Citigroup 18.24% 10.10% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Webster Financial and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Citigroup 0 3 17 0 2.85

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.26%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $78.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Citigroup.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Webster Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Citigroup on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

