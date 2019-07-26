Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fossil Group (FOSL)

Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/6/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2019 – Fossil Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2019 – Fossil Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.45. 31,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,482. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Martin Frey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,437,523 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,665,046 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $104,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,880 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 101,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

