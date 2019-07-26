Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,262. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 over the last 90 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

