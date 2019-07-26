Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $79.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Longbow Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.13.

NYSE:QSR opened at $74.12 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

