Wells Fargo & Co Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $265.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Shares of LII traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.09. 46,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.40. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,751 shares of company stock worth $9,756,460 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

