Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 32,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,664. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $14,090,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 53.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 572,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200,088 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $5,957,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 181.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 103,581 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.55.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

