West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,315.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,380.07.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $115.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,247.47. 2,440,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $789.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

