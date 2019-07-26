Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 100%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s share price rose 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 177,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 363,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

