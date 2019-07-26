Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $28.53. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 9,304,064 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$28.08.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

