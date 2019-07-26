Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. 4,847,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

