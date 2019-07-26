Whitnell & Co. Sells 1,516 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Whitnell & Co. lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,656,024,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after buying an additional 6,124,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,364,000 after buying an additional 3,827,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,897.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,064,000 after buying an additional 3,306,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $30.54. 6,447,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,697,228. The stock has a market cap of $291.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.