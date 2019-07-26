William Blair Comments on TransUnion’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransUnion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

TRU stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. 185,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $283,001.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,440.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,411 shares of company stock worth $3,758,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $132,399,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $87,405,000. Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $43,073,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,863,000 after buying an additional 517,667 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.