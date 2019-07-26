William Blair Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.54%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

