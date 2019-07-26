Winding Tree (LIF) 1-Day Volume Hits $285.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.53 million and $285.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00295318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.01658169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.