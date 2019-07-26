Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $488,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 841,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,389,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,005.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.