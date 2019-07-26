Windsor Group LTD Invests $476,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $174.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.