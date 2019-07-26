Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.88. 10,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,632. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $184.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

