Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.