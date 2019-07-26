Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 841,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,389,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,005.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of CL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. 218,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

