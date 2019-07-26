World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

WRLD opened at $123.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 15.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.60. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.84%. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total transaction of $87,509.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,315.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

