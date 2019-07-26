WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.27

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$75.27 and last traded at C$75.27, with a volume of 64180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

