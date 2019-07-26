Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Xilinx updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.84-1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Masco from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

