Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 929,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4,333.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 209,822 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.