Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.33. Yogaworks shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 8,138,637 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YOGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roan Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 121.97% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yogaworks Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOGA. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Yogaworks by 108.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Yogaworks during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

