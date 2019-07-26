Zacks: Analysts Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce sales of $57.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.15 million and the highest is $58.74 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $229.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.06 million to $231.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $239.53 million, with estimates ranging from $236.66 million to $242.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.54. 69,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 139,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

