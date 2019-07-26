Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $28.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.20 million and the lowest is $27.95 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $117.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.85 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $140.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,587. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

