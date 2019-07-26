Zacks: Analysts Expect Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dova Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Dova Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million.

DOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,964.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 85,104 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 582,854 shares of company stock worth $8,243,825 and sold 26,418 shares worth $400,282. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOVA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,224. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

