Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $5.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.47. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.45 to $19.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.87. The company had a trading volume of 868,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,996. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.