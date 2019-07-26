Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,932,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 147,317 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 289,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,857,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

