Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $799.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.80 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $703.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.43. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.