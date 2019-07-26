Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

UNP stock opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,646.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

