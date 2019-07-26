Zacks: Analysts Expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will post sales of $999.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WABCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $985.60 million. WABCO posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WABCO.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.21). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.31 million.

WBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WABCO in the first quarter worth $62,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,994,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,890,000 after purchasing an additional 434,629 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,934,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,417. WABCO has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.