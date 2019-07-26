Zacks: Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to report $372.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $366.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 15.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,390,000 after purchasing an additional 964,894 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,846,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,194 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after buying an additional 805,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 536,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 248,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,940. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

