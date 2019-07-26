Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 495,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

