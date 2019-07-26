Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Vivint Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 270,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $948.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.35. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 16,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $113,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,277. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,610,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 2,931,932 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 371,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

