Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

ATKR stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atkore International Group (ATKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.