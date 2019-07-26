Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

ISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Speedway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

ISCA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Speedway by 2,997.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Speedway by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Speedway by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Speedway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Speedway by 1,248.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

