Zacks Investment Research Lowers McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MUX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on McEwen Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

MUX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $705.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.41.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $50,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.21% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

