Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

